Pollution

Environmental pollution ‑ the release of harmful substances into the air, soil, freshwater and the ocean ‑ poses a grave threat to both natural ecosystems and human health. OECD analysis and policy recommendations seek to help countries reduce and manage pollution caused by everything from industry and agriculture to transport, sewage and household waste.

