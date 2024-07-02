Chemicals play an important role in the everyday life of people around the world. They are used for personal care, house cleaning, equipment and manufacturing but also to prevent and cure disease. They provide countless other benefits that make life better for people. However, chemicals need to be soundly managed to avoid risks to human health and the environment. The OECD has worked with governments and industry since the 1970s to improve chemical safety and biosafety and to harmonise approaches to their assessment and management to save resources for both government and industry. More recently, the OECD is carrying out work to support the socio-economic analysis of chemicals by helping to better quantify and monetise their morbidity and environmental impacts.