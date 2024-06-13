Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Air pollution

Air pollution is a major global health risk and cause of environmental degradation. As a leading trigger for premature death across the world, it is vital to tackle air pollution while also finding sustainable ways to cope with the pressures of economic activity. To support policy makers in their decision-making, the OECD provides analysis on the health, environmental, and economic consequences of air pollution.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top