Both the sources of air pollution and severity of exposure vary across and within countries. It is therefores important to tailor policies to specific local circumstances, for example, prioritising measures with strong benefits in densely populated areas or for vulnerable socio-economic groups (such as children, elderly and pregnant women) and ecosystems. Such spatially heterogeneous policies help achieve environmental objectives at lower costs than measures that apply uniformly to sources in all locations and to populations at all risk levels.