The economic benefits of international co-operation to improve air quality in Northeast Asia

A focus on Japan, Korea and China
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5c5ee1a3-en
Authors
Elisa Lanzi, Enrico Botta, Grace Alexander, Daniel Ostalé Valriberas, Zbigniew Klimont, Gregor Kiesewetter, Chris Heyes, Rita Van Dingenen
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Lanzi, E. et al. (2022), “The economic benefits of international co-operation to improve air quality in Northeast Asia: A focus on Japan, Korea and China”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 197, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5c5ee1a3-en.
