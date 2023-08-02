Environment-economy modelling and outlooks

The OECD uses a distinct model to project economic growth as a driver of environmental pressures. This model, called ENV-Growth, makes projections about GDP and per capita income levels for all major world economies. These projections provide input to the ENV-Linkages model and to the broader research community. Economic projections are needed to explore the evolution of major environmental challenges, including climate change, plastics pollution, and materials use.

The ENV-Growth model is based on the main drivers of economic growth: labour, human capital, physical capital, natural resources and total factor productivity.