Inclusive Forum on Carbon Mitigation Approaches

The IFCMA is taking stock of mitigation and mitigation-relevant policies that countries use to mitigate emissions and mapping these policies to the emissions they cover.

Granular information based on an internationally harmonised and standardised typology across IFCMA member countries and across sectors, together with harmonised data on emissions coverage, can increase transparency and enhance understanding of countries’ diverse mitigation approaches.

The IFCMA database also offers countries a centralised reference of global mitigation strategies, enabling them to design informed policies based on shared experiences, and successful policies to fit their objectives and circumstances.

GHG emission mapping can assist countries in prioritising policy instruments for evaluation and reform, highlighting overlaps or interactions among policies that can affect their efficacy.

The improved comparability of policies, as well as the systematic and harmonised data collection, complement and support work undertaken under the UNFCCC and Paris Agreement frameworks, and specifically under the Enhanced Transparency Framework, Global Stocktake, Mitigation Work Programme, and other efforts. It can also support policy analysis and international dialogue, and country efforts to scale-up action on climate change.