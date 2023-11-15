Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
IFCMA

Inclusive Forum on Carbon Mitigation Approaches

 

The Inclusive Forum on Carbon Mitigation Approaches (IFCMA) is the OECD’s flagship initiative designed to help optimise the global impact of emissions reduction efforts around the world through better data and information sharing, evidence-based mutual learning and inclusive multilateral dialogue. It brings together all relevant policy perspectives from a diverse range of countries from around the world, participating on an equal footing basis, to take stock of and consider the effectiveness of different carbon mitigation approaches.

Select a language

English
français
Go to top