Inclusive Forum on Carbon Mitigation Approaches

Consistent with the principles of the multilateral climate policy architecture as set out in the Paris Agreement, countries use or plan to use a widely varied set of emissions reduction policies – both price-based and non-price-based – as tailored to different national circumstances. To achieve the shared global objective of net zero emissions, the key challenge is to optimise the combined global impact of all these individual emissions reduction efforts. This is what the IFCMA helps to facilitate through data and information sharing, mutual learning and inclusive multilateral dialogue.
By taking stock of different carbon mitigation approaches, mapping policies to the emissions they cover, and estimating their comparative impact in terms of emissions reductions, the IFCMA is enhancing understanding of the comparative impact of the full spectrum of carbon mitigation approaches deployed around the world and their combined global impact. Simultaneously, with its work to identify and address the challenges inhibiting the widespread use of carbon intensity metrics, the IFCMA supports the development of more accurate, timely and granular carbon intensity metrics, which can play a crucial role in emission reduction efforts by governments, businesses and consumers.