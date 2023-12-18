Skip to main content
Cross-border and international tax

Digitalisation and globalisation have transformed the global economy at a breadth and speed that has created challenges for taxation. The OECD’s work on cross-border and international taxation seeks to better coordinate tax rules within and across jurisdictions and covers projects such as the Multilateral Convention to implement Amount A, setting a global minimum tax on multinational enterprises (MNEs), analysing harmful tax practices, and developing transfer pricing rules for transactions between subsidiary companies.

