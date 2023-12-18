Cross-border and international tax

Digitalisation and globalisation have allowed large multinationals to structure their global operations in a way that lets them shift profit and achieve effective tax rates on some or all of their income that are much lower than those paid by smaller businesses or workers. This practice has also put pressure on countries to lower their corporate income tax rates or offer incentives to compete for capital and investment, leading to a race to the bottom.

To address this problem, the Global Minimum Tax of Pillar Two set a multilaterally agreed limit on corporate tax competition which will ensure an MNE is subject to tax in each jurisdiction at a 15% effective minimum tax rate regardless of where it operates. This will help to level the playing field and should see countries collect around USD 150 billion annually in new tax revenues.



Furthermore, the OECD Forum on Harmful Tax Practices conducts reviews of preferential tax regimes to determine if they could be harmful to tax bases of other jurisdictions.

