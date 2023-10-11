Skip to main content
Multilateral Convention to Implement Amount A of Pillar One

The Multilateral Convention to Implement Amount A of Pillar One (the MLC) co-ordinates a reallocation of taxing rights to market jurisdictions with respect to a share of the profits of the largest and most profitable multinational enterprises operating in their markets, improves tax certainty and removes digital service taxes.

