Subsidies and government support

As more governments introduce measures to support domestic manufacturing, there is a risk that countries engage in a costly, wasteful and distortive subsidy race. Assessing the scope and scale of these government interventions is essential to inform policymaking but remains challenging due to the persistent lack of reliable and comparable data.

Firm-level data could offer an alternative to measure industrial subsidies, and ultimately improve their design. The OECD identifies the nature and scale of support in industrial sectors using an innovative approach based on firm-level data to measure the support that companies receive. This information is shining new light on the ways governments provide support to large industrial producers – from grants and corporate tax concessions, to below-market finance.