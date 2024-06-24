Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Subsidies and government support

Subsidies and government support can come in many forms, with different types prevalent in different sectors. While some types of support are relatively well understood, others are much more difficult to identify and measure. A common understanding of the nature and scale of subsidies across sectors is a critical first step in international co-operation to address concerns about the global level playing field.

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top