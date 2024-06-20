Individual firms obtain subsidies in a wide variety of ways, some more complex and less transparent than others. These include government grants, corporate tax concessions (especially common in high-tech sectors), debt and equity financing provided on below-market terms, and subsidised energy inputs (especially common in heavy industries). Multinationals can also obtain subsidies from the different jurisdictions in which they operate.
Industrial subsidies
While subsidies can be helpful policy tools to address emergencies or market failures, they can also distort trade and competition depending on their design and target. The OECD is at the forefront of global efforts to identify, quantify, and analyse industrial subsidies and their impacts on markets.