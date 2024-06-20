Industrial subsidies

Sectors in which firms have obtained the most support relative to their size are the production of solar photovoltaic modules, semiconductors, and heavy industries such as aluminium smelting, shipbuilding, steelmaking, and cement. The analysis has also found enterprises with at least 25% government ownership to have received two to three times more support relative to their size than competitors with less government ownership. This increases to ten times more when looking only at government grants and below-market borrowings.