Romania became an OECD accession candidate in 2022. The roadmap for the country’s accession process was formally adopted at the OECD Council at Ministerial level in June 2022.

Romania has increasingly engaged with the OECD since its successful transformation into a market economy. It has played an active role in the OECD South East Europe Regional Programme since its establishment in 2000, sharing policies and good practices with other economies in the region and contributing to regional policy dialogue and peer learning. Its economic reforms have set a positive example in South East Europe, paving the way for its European Union accession in 2007 and contributing to a substantial increase in foreign direct investment, exports and economic growth.

Over recent years, Romania’s engagement in OECD bodies, instruments, economic reviews and projects has substantially increased, providing a firm foundation for OECD accession.

