OECD South East Europe Regional Programme

The Programme supports economic reforms in South East Europe and advances the region’s socio-economic convergence to OECD and EU standards. The Programme offers analytical support, policy advice, high-level dialogue platforms, and peer learning across various key policy areas of relevance to the region.

