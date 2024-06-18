OECD South East Europe Regional Programme

The OECD South East Europe (SEE) Regional Programme was created in 2000 under the auspices of the Stability Pact for a region weakened by conflict but endowed with rich resources and dynamism. Since its creation, the SEE Programme has supported the region to design and implement reforms to foster private sector development, boost competitiveness, attract more and better investment and improve living standards.

The Programme has had considerable impact helping SEE economies in identifying reform priorities, supporting implementation and bringing them closer to both OECD and EU standards. The Programme has also facilitated the development of mutually beneficial bilateral relations of OECD members with economies from the region, and enhanced intra-regional integration.