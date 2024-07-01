Integrity in the Western Balkans

For almost twenty-five years, the OECD South East Europe Regional Programme (SEERP) has been working with the Western Balkan economies to enhance competitiveness and integrity. Across all levels and branches of government, unethical interactions between public and private actors can violate integrity at all stages of the policy process. Addressing this challenge requires a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach.

Using OECD methodology and instruments, the SEERP has assessed the corruption risks, identified governance loopholes for integrity violations and provided policy recommendations to address the main challenges in the region, resulting in strengthened trust and stronger institutions for a more competitive private sector development in the region.

Fair Market Conditions for Competitiveness. Launched in 2019, this project is implemented in three pilot countries – Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia and Serbia. Gathering government officials, business representatives, civil society and academia, the Project aims to addresses country-specific challenges through Collective Action and international best practices. The approach involves forming a strong community of diverse actors who share the conviction that corruption produces harmful effects and entrusting the community to define fair rules between competitors and adhere to them globally and individually. The project addresses country-specific drawbacks in the policy areas of anti-corruption and integrity, with a strong focus on engagement with local and OECD experts, increasing reform capacities and empowering stakeholders from government officials and business representatives to civil society and academia.