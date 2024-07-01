Skip to main content
Integrity in the Western Balkans

High levels of corruption and lack of transparency are key constraints to economic growth in many countries worldwide. Corruption hinders both public and private sector productivity, perpetuates inequality and poverty, and undermines opportunities to participate equally in social, economic and political life. Integrity is a cornerstone of good governance; it is essential for building strong institutions and restoring trust. In South East Europe, businesses continue to face high levels of corruption and lack of transparency which constraint economic prosperity and competitiveness.

