Latin America and the Caribbean

The LAC region accounts for a GDP of almost USD 7 trillion and a population of 650 million people. This makes the region the world’s fourth-largest economy.

After Europe and North America, it is also the most democratic region in the world. It is endowed with abundant natural resources, is home to the world’s largest rainforest, and already produces most of its electricity from renewable sources (see graph).

The reconfiguration of global value chains, as well as the digital and green transitions offer new avenues for growth and development.