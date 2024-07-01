Skip to main content
Strengthening institutions and governance in Latin America and the Caribbean

The OECD Latin America and the Caribbean Regional Programme (LACRP) provides policy makers in the region with tools to build more transparent and accessible governments. This work aims to strengthen the efficiency and effectiveness of policies, and ultimately increase citizens’ trust in their governments.

