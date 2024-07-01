The LACRP worked to advance integrity, improve public services, and restore citizen trust. 70% of Latin Americans currently have low or no trust in their governments. This decline in trust not only jeopardises democracy but also fosters political polarisation, undermines economic growth, and erodes social cohesion while diminishing investor and consumer confidence. Low trust also weakens the effectiveness of public policies, programmes, and regulations that rely on citizen cooperation and compliance.

The LACRP Governance Ministerial Summits hosted by Paraguay in 2018 and El Salvador in 2021 strategically addressed these pressing issues. To actively combat these challenges, the Action Plan on Integrity for Good Governance was launched. This plan aims to assist LAC governments in designing and implementing comprehensive strategies to promote government integrity, combat bribery and corruption, enhance the civil service and digital government for more efficient public service delivery, and foster open and participatory regulatory and policy processes.

In line with these efforts, various countries have undergone OECD Reviews on Integrity (Argentina 2019, Brazil and Ecuador 2021, Costa Rica 2022), Open Government (Brazil 2022) and Public Governance (Paraguay 2018, Haiti 2021, Honduras 2023). This shows a collective commitment in the region to strengthening governance and fostering trust between citizens and their governments.