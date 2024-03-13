Government at a Glance: Latin America and the Caribbean 2024

Latin American and Caribbean countries have the potential to achieve a green transition that fosters sustainable economic growth and addresses structural inequalities.
Countries in the region have made significant progress in strengthening their democratic institutions. However, crises are recurrent, and the region’s interdependencies makes it highly vulnerable to external shocks. Strengthening citizen participation, public management competences, and integrity frameworks can help countries secure a more sustainable growth in the region and enhance public trust.
Key findings:
- Trust in government in Latin America remains comparatively low
- Public participation can be made more inclusive and effective
- Despite some progress, women are under-represented in politics
- Governments can do more to fight the climate crisis
- Public integrity regulations need to be better implemented