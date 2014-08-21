Latin American and Caribbean Government at a Glance offers a dashboard of more than 30 indicators to help decision makers and citizens analyze and benchmark government performance both within the LAC region and compared to the OECD countries. The publication focuses in four broad areas: budgeting practices; public sector pay and employment; public procurement and public finances. Furthermore, the policy chapter deepens in the budgetary and fiscal innovations which have taken place for the LAC region in the past years.

Despite the fact that the LAC region has not been so badly affected by the recent Global and Financial crisis, the Latin American an Carribbean Government at a Glance argues that governments need to be more inclusive, transparent, receptive and efficient. For that, they need to improve among other budgetary, employment and procurement practices, as well as increase the transparency levels.