Climate Action Dashboard

The IPCC estimates that a global GHG emissions reduction of 43% by 2030 (from 2019) is necessary to be on track to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature to 1.5°C by the end of this century. However, OECD countries have committed to an estimated emissions reduction of 28% and OECD partner countries to an emissions reduction of 5% compared to their 2020 emissions. OECD and OECD partner countries need to increase their emissions reduction targets by, at least, an additional 30% in aggregate to achieve the projected reductions estimated by the IPCC is necessary to reach the Paris Agreement goal and fill the “ambition gap”.