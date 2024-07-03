Skip to main content
Climate Action Dashboard

The Climate Action Dashboard features key indicators to track progress towards climate objectives and provide a snapshot of country climate action. The Dashboard has four main building blocks starting with the status of greenhouse gas (GHGs) emissions. It describes their developments in activities or sectors, impacts on climate and the environment and the associated risks and vulnerabilities, the policies and actions to mitigate and adapt to climate change, and the derived socio-economic opportunities that contribute to a just transition.

