While global supply chains proved to be resilient during the COVID-19 crisis, they are facing renewed pressure due to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Even before these dual shocks, limited trade and transport connectivity issues held back the Eurasia region’s intra-regional trade and integration into global markets.

OECD work supports the Eurasia region in taking steps to improve connectivity, deepen international integration, stimulate productivity growth, and to create new opportunities for local and foreign entrepreneurs and investors. OECD research conducted in partnership with the International Transport Forum points to the need to address physical infrastructure bottlenecks and “soft infrastructure” challenges via trade facilitation reforms and greater trade openness. The OECD also works with countries in the region to improve institutional frameworks for infrastructure provision and operation, and to ensure that new infrastructure investment prioritises long-term sustainability.