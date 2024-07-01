Digitalisation in Eurasia

Well-designed and -resourced national digitalisation strategies are instrumental in establishing a more comprehensive and co-ordinated approach to the digital transformation and growth. Strengthening regulatory frameworks and quality infrastructure are important framework conditions to increase overall digital competitiveness. Despite significant progress in terms of internet access, quality and affordability, digital uptake among private firms across most of the region remains low, as lack of skills, knowledge and finance are widespread problems. The ECP works with partner countries to design policy interventions that address these constraints.