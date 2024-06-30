OECD Eurasia Competitiveness Programme

At the heart of this work is the OECD Eurasia Competitiveness Roundtable, a platform that offers participants an opportunity to exchange good practices, share knowledge and monitor progress on reform implementation. Participants include all Partner countries of the Eurasia region, OECD members, business associations, and international organisations active in the region. Since its launch in June 2013, the Roundtable:



carries out peer reviews of competitiveness reform implementation at the Eurasia country-level;

shares exchange good practices among Eurasia countries, OECD members and partner organisations;

develops policy guidelines and recommendations; and

monitor the progress of competitiveness reforms at the Eurasia country-level.

The peer review reports respond to specific competitiveness challenges facing the countries under review. The reports are discussed at the Roundtable and launched in the country to give visibility to the policy findings and recommendations.