Since 2017, the OECD Eurasia Competitiveness Programme has worked with the countries of the region and with institutional partners like the International Transport Forum and the International Trade Centre to help strengthen trade and transport connectivity. Increased regional economic and trade integration could pave the way for larger inward investment flows, better Global Value Chain integration and the diversification of exports, in terms of both products and markets. The urgency of these issues has risen along with growing interest worldwide in better trade routes connecting Asia to Europe.
Eurasia connectivity and trade
Improving trade and connectivity across the region