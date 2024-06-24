Services trade

Services are ubiquitous in today’s economy, with communications, finance, and content services enabling the digital economy; transport and logistics services forming the backbone of global supply chains; and some infrastructure services helping shape a greener and more sustainable economy.

To ensure that the benefits of open services markets and a rules-based international trading system are preserved, policies should minimise barriers that increase trade costs for services exporters, weaken gains from the digital transformation, and undermine competitiveness.