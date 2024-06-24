Skip to main content
Services trade

Services play a vital role in the global economy. They generate more than two-thirds of global gross domestic product (GDP), attract over three-quarters of foreign direct investment in advanced economies, employ the most workers, and create the most new jobs worldwide. In a modern digital economy, trade in services ensures access to information, skills and technology. Yet trade in services remains affected by a range of barriers that threaten to undermine these potential benefits.

