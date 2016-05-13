Skip to main content
Services Trade Restrictiveness Index (STRI): The Trade Effect of Regulatory Differences

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlz9z022plp-en
Authors
Hildegunn Kyvik Nordås
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Nordås, H. (2016), “Services Trade Restrictiveness Index (STRI): The Trade Effect of Regulatory Differences”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 189, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlz9z022plp-en.
