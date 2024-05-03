Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Trade impacts of economic coercion

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d4ab39b9-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), “Trade impacts of economic coercion”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 281, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d4ab39b9-en.
Go to top