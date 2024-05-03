In recent years, concerns have increased about the use of, or threatened use of, acts of economic coercion, often in the form of trade and investment-related measures. While economic coercion has been the subject of growing attention in fora such as the G7, limited information has been developed on the impacts on affected economies and other trading partners. This work provides an initial, objective economic analysis of economic coercion with a view to helping generate greater awareness and a basis for further discussions on this issue.
Trade impacts of economic coercion
Policy paper
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Abstract
