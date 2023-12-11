Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Trade policies to promote the circular economy: A case study of the plastics value chain

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e36f2d91-en
Authors
Evdokia Moïsé, Enxhi Tresa
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Moïsé, E. and E. Tresa (2023), “Trade policies to promote the circular economy: A case study of the plastics value chain”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 279, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e36f2d91-en.
Go to top