Trade and environmental sustainability

The impact of trade liberalisation on a country’s welfare depends on whether appropriate environmental policies are in place within the country in question (e.g. correctly pricing exhaustible environmental resources). Countries have implemented a range of policies under the World Trade Organization (WTO) framework. Beyond multilateral efforts, environmental provisions have also increasingly been included in bilateral and regional trade agreements (RTAs) . While the number of RTAs that are signed is decreasing, the number of environmental provisions per agreement is on the rise. Among others, these environmental provisions have created room for likeminded countries to advance on environmental policy and have helped harmonise environmental regulations between developed and developing countries. Carving out exceptions for environmental objectives has been the most prominent type of provision. Nonetheless, environmental considerations can be further developed in RTAs, especially by mainstreaming environmental objectives throughout the various chapters of agreements. The OECD provides a platform for countries for peer learning on effective environmental provisions in RTAs, not least through workshops and round table discussions.