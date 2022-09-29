Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Securing reverse supply chains for a resource efficient and circular economy

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6ab6bb39-en
Authors
Shunta Yamaguchi
Tags
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Yamaguchi, S. (2022), “Securing reverse supply chains for a resource efficient and circular economy”, OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers, No. 2022/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6ab6bb39-en.
Go to top