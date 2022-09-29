Securing reverse supply chains for a resource efficient and circular economy

Circular economy business models often rely on reverse supply chains and reverse logistics to close material loops, such as recycling waste and scrap into secondary raw materials, and extending product life by promoting direct reuse, repair, refurbishment and remanufacturing. Such activities can extend beyond borders and require the transboundary movement of end-of-life products to enable economies of scale.

In this context, this report explores the opportunities and challenges for governments to facilitate cross-border reverse supply chains for a resource efficient and circular economy. It mainly focuses on the role of trade facilitation mechanisms and standards, and provides potential ways forward in utilising them to improve and strengthen cross-border reverse supply chains. The report also investigates other relevant policy responses such as addressing trade restrictions, combatting illegal waste trade, and introducing upstream policies such as eco-design initiatives that may work to support cross-border reverse supply chains.