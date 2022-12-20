Material resources

Economic growth is expected to result in significantly increased material use and exacerbated environmental impacts through extraction, use and waste. Further decoupling materials use from economic activity, at both the sectoral and macroeconomic level, requires differing approaches across countries depending on their level of development. Countries should consider the links between materials and their economic drivers, impacts on the environment and the criticality of their supply when establishing policy priorities.
In the last century we have seen an unprecedented increase in the use of natural resources and materials. Efficient resource use and the transition to a circular economy can help not only material security but also improve environmental and economic outcomes.
Raw materials are essential to meet the demands of the global economy and future development depends on their continued supply. New economic developments – including the transition to a low-carbon economy or the construction of infrastructure in high-growth parts of the world – hinge on the supply of critical raw materials to produce clean energy and transport. Like fossil fuels, minerals are non-renewable. Creating more circular material flows can mitigate the critical supply of materials required to sustain the economy.
Circular business models focus on recycling, remanufacturing, re-using and repairing products. By using existing materials and products, they can reduce the extraction and use of natural resources and the generation of industrial and consumer wastes. Public policies can create conditions under which circular models can scale up, supporting the broader uptake of circular business models and helping realise their environmental benefits.
Further policy efforts are needed to broaden the scope of the types of materials recycled, increase recycling rates of materials which are currently well below their potential, and further increase the share of secondary materials use in total materials use. Policy could play a key role by addressing the factors that hinder secondary competitiveness, including reforming support for primary production and establishing well-functioning markets for secondary materials.
Material consumption differs markedly across countries
Domestic material consumption (the amount of materials in tonnes used in an economy) includes materials extracted or harvested in the country, plus materials and products imported, minus material and products exported. This includes metals, non-metallic minerals (construction minerals, industrial minerals), biomass (wood, food) and fossil energy carriers.
Overall, the levels of material consumption per person remain higher in the OECD area (about 17 tonnes per person per year) compared to other world regions.
Growth in materials use is projected for all regions
In the coming decades, growing populations with higher incomes will drive a strong increase in global demand for goods and services, and, as a result, for the material resources to support this growth.
Without new policies, global materials use is projected to more than double from 79 Gt in 2011 to 167 Gt in 2060. Non-metallic minerals, such as sand, gravel and limestone, represent more than half of total materials use.
Materials use contributes heavily to climate change
A large share of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is directly or indirectly linked to materials management. These come from the combustion of fossil fuels for energy, as well as from agriculture, manufacturing, and construction. Through 2060, the projected increased extraction and use of materials will contribute to a global increase in GHG emissions. Total emissions are projected to reach 75 Gt CO2 -eq. by 2060, of which materials management would constitute approximately 50 Gt CO2 -eq
IndicatorDomestic material consumption (DMC) is the amount of materials (in terms of weight) used in an economy.
In recent decades, the use of raw materials has put significant pressure on the environment. In response to this challenge, countries are making the transition to a circular economy a policy priority. The OECD is guiding countries on the actions and decisions that are needed for a transition towards a more circular economy.
Governments use economic instruments such as taxes, emissions trading schemes and subsidies to incentivise behaviour change. As countries grapple with increasing volumes and complexity of waste, the OECD provides policy analysis and guidance on Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) - a policy approach designed to shift the responsibility for products from municipalities and consumers to producers.
Plastic pollution is one of the great environmental challenges of the 21st century, causing wide-ranging damage to ecosystems and human health. Growing awareness of plastic pollution has steered public opinion and paved the way for stronger policy interventions. The OECD's work on plastics seeks to inform and support these efforts.
