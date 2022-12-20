Material resources

Domestic material consumption (the amount of materials in tonnes used in an economy) includes materials extracted or harvested in the country, plus materials and products imported, minus material and products exported. This includes metals, non-metallic minerals (construction minerals, industrial minerals), biomass (wood, food) and fossil energy carriers.

Overall, the levels of material consumption per person remain higher in the OECD area (about 17 tonnes per person per year) compared to other world regions.