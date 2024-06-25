Transboundary movements of waste

Established by the OECD Council Decision [OECD/LEGAL/0266], the OECD Control System for waste recovery facilitates the trade of recyclables in an environmentally sound and economically efficient manner. It uses a simplified procedure and a risk-based approach to assess the necessary level of control for materials. Wastes exported outside the OECD area – whether for recovery or final disposal – do not benefit from this simplified control procedure.



The OECD Control System is based on two types of control procedures:

1. Green Control Procedure: Wastes presenting low risk for human health and the environment. These are not subject to any other controls than those normally applied in commercial transactions

2. Amber Control Procedure: Wastes presenting sufficient risk to justify their control.

Wastes subject to control procedures are listed in Appendices 3 and 4 to the OECD Council Decision: the Green and Amber lists of wastes. The controls of waste shipments are carried out by national authorities and Customs Offices as appropriate. The decision came into effect on 1st of January 2021.

Since March 1992, transboundary movements of wastes destined for recovery operations between member countries of the OECD have been supervised and controlled under a specific intra-OECD Control System.