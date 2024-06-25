Transboundary movements of waste

The OECD Database on Transboundary Movements of Wastes Destined for Recovery Operations includes relevant information to complete the forms for notification and movement documents required by national competent authorities; and is updated by the OECD.
The database is divided into two parts:
- Part one includes contact details of competent authorities and pre-consented recovery facilities;
- Part two outlines pre-consented waste details, including the waste name and code, the type of recovery operation applied, the type of technology used, the validity of the pre-consent and the quantity of waste concerned.
NOTE: Click on the arrows below the interface to switch between (i) Competent Authorities and Recovery Facilities and (ii) Pre-consented Waste Details.