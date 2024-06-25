Skip to main content
OECD countries update rules on international shipments of electronic waste

The OECD has updated its rules for the transboundary movement of electrical and electronic waste (e-waste), meaning that each member country will now control e-waste in conformity with its domestic legislation and international law.

Announcement
