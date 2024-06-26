Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Monitoring Progress towards a Resource-Efficient and Circular Economy

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3b644b83-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), Monitoring Progress towards a Resource-Efficient and Circular Economy, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3b644b83-en.
Go to top