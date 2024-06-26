Privacy and data protection

The OECD promotes respect for privacy as a fundamental value and a critical condition for the free flow of personal data across borders. The OECD Privacy Guidelines are the first internationally agreed-upon set of principles and have inspired data protection frameworks around the globe.

Privacy can enhance trust around the collection and use of data and facilitate data sharing and the generation of economic and social value. International co-operation is key to ensure effective enforcement, innovative responses to data governance challenges, and trustworthy and privacy-enhancing AI.