As AI use grows, so do its benefits and risks. These risks can lead to actual harms ("AI incidents") or potential dangers ("AI hazards"). Clear definitions are essential for managing and preventing these risks. This report proposes definitions for AI incidents and related terms. These definitions aim to foster international interoperability while providing flexibility for jurisdictions to determine the scope of AI incidents and hazards they wish to address.
Defining AI incidents and related terms
Working paper
OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers
Abstract
