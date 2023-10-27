Stocktaking for the development of an AI incident definition

Artificial intelligence (AI) offers tremendous benefits but also poses risks. Some of these risks have materialised into what are known as “AI incidents”. Due to the widespread use of AI in various sectors, a surge in such incidents can be expected. To effectively monitor and prevent these risks, stakeholders need a precise yet adaptable definition of AI incidents. This report presents research and findings on terminology and practices related to incident definitions, encompassing both AI-specific and cross-disciplinary contexts. It establishes a knowledge base for identifying commonalities and encouraging the development of AI-specific adaptations in the future.