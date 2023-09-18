Skip to main content
Initial policy considerations for generative artificial intelligence

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fae2d1e6-en
Authors
Philippe Lorenz, Karine Perset, Jamie Berryhill
Tags
OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers
Cite this content as:

Lorenz, P., K. Perset and J. Berryhill (2023), “Initial policy considerations for generative artificial intelligence”, OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers, No. 1, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fae2d1e6-en.
