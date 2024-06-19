Framework on management of emerging critical risks

The global risk landscape is rapidly evolving due to interconnected economies, societies, and technologies. To manage emerging critical risks, governments must anticipate, understand, and address these risks, which are transboundary, highly uncertain, and systemic. This Framework, supporting the OECD Recommendation on the Governance of Critical Risks, outlines a seven-step process for managing such risks. The steps include identifying and assessing risks, sharing information, evaluating management maturity, and developing strategic recommendations. Exercises are conducted to validate gaps and proposed solutions, while strategic plans ensure flexibility and adaptability in response to risks. Implementation integrates these emerging risks into traditional risk management processes, fostering resilience against current and future challenges. It provides a structured process for governments to validate identified gaps in knowledge, authorities and capabilities needed to manage emerging risks and to validate plans for building-in flexibility and adaptability to unforeseen or poorly understood risks.