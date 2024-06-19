Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Framework on management of emerging critical risks

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2f2eddd8-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), “Framework on management of emerging critical risks”, OECD Public Governance Policy Papers, No. 49, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2f2eddd8-en.
Go to top