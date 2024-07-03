Skip to main content
Multi-level governance

Multi-level governance refers to the system that supports policy and decision-making among national, regional, and local governments. When these levels of government work well together, policies are more likely to succeed, fostering development in all places. The OECD actively supports effective decentralisation and regionalisation reforms, as well as the strategic planning, implementation and performance measurement of regional policies at all levels of government.      

