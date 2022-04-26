Strategic planning and regional development

Industrial transition can set regions on a pathway to growth, equality, and prosperity. This requires an integrated and collaborative approach, embracing innovation, and skills development. However, industrial transition is not a linear process, and is associated with a myriad of socio-economic challenges, including how to overcome higher than average unemployment and population decline, and less than average life expectancy and tertiary education levels. Helping regions in industrial transition re-energise their economic base depends on a mix of policy interventions across multiple sectors – including those advancing the green and industrial transitions – and on governance arrangements that ideally promote experimentation, flexibility and adaptability. We look at how regions can foster economic diversification, growth, and well-being in society to drive successful industrial transition.