An essential driver of regional economic growth is the uptake of ideas and technologies used in other places. But often regions struggle to leverage “innovation diffusion”. Efforts to support the adoption of innovation can unlock significant productivity and economic growth potential in and support the catching up of regions that lag behind the domestic or global innovation frontier.
Productivity and innovation in regions
Productivity and innovation underpin long-term economic growth and competitiveness of regions. They can help regions transition their economic structures and ensure sustainable wage growth for workers. Regions can follow different paths to unlock their potential, pushing the global knowledge frontier in some areas and focusing on uptake and diffusion of innovation in others. With effective governance, innovation policy can be a lever for place-based regional government. To help regions unlock their productivity and innovation potential, understanding the local drivers for productivity growth, the regional innovation system and its bottlenecks and the interplay with policies at different levels of government is key.
Key messages
Regions that leverage their tradable sectors tend to see faster productivity growth. Firms in tradable sectors are more exposed to international competition and therefore need to be dynamic and innovative, raising productivity through either cost savings or exploration of new market opportunities. A holistic strategy to raising productivity should also include measures to encourage a diverse economy, which is less vulnerable to shocks and can recover more quickly from downturns. This requires seeking opportunities to improve productivity in both tradable and non-tradable activities.
Innovation is not only about technological or R&D-driven innovation. A broad understanding of innovation can help regions seize the opportunities offered by other forms of innovation (e.g., social, managerial, product and operational innovation), which can be particularly helpful for micro- and small firms. Innovation in the public sector is another form, which could create greater inclusiveness; support larger societal goals (e.g. addressing climate change); and, generate greater citizen satisfaction with public and administrative services..
Context
Regional productivity gaps are wide and often persistent
Labour productivity, gross value added (GVA) per person employed, in OECD regions differs substantially both between and within countries. On average, within countries, labour productivity in the most productive region is nearly double the productivity of the least productive region. Differences are especially stark in Chile and Mexico: in these countries, the most productive region is more than five times as productive as the least productive region. Overall, around 60% of workers across OECD countries live in a region with productivity levels below the national average.
Seizing opportunities from innovation diffusion
Innovation raises productivity. Firms can innovate by developing knowledge in-house or accessing knowledge around them or in other regions. Knowledge diffuses through different channels, such as the exchange of goods and services through supplier relationships, the mobility of workers or collaboration in innovation activity between firms. Local intermediaries, such as regional development agencies, employer associations, universities, and research institutions, can facilitate this exchange.
Significant gaps in the strength of innovation diffusion channels persist among OECD regions, particularly among small and medium enterprises (SMEs). For example, the share of SMEs with innovation cooperation activities in the TL2 region of the Basque Country was 128% higher than the national average, while it was 50% lower in the Canary Islands.
Related events
Transforming S3 to S4+ through Responsible Research and Innovation
Responsible Research and Innovation (RRI) is a new way of understanding and practicing innovation policy. It mobilises innovation to address major societal and environmental challenges. It is also an experimental approach seeking to promote learning in innovation policy. The OECD developed a framework and methodology for monitoring and evaluating RRI outcomes, based on the case of transforming Smart Specialisation Strategies (S3) to sustainable and inclusive smart specialisation strategies (S4+).
Programmes of work
-
The OECD Global Forum on Productivity (GFP) fosters international collaboration among public institutions to advocate and implement policies that boost productivity. Explore the latest research and data on productivity trends and institutions and stay updated on upcoming events.Learn more
-
Productivity growth is the fundamental engine of economic growth. On average across the OECD, the most productive region is about twice as productive as the least productive region in the same country. We are a research laboratory that generates and disseminates knowledge on the local drivers of productivity growth.Learn more
Related policy issues
-
Many places in the OECD face declining and ageing populations. This trend will continue. 14 OECD countries are expecting to lose population by 2040. In some regions this trend will be lasting and strong, with some projected to lose 20% or more of their population by 2050. Strong population shrinkage brings challenges that are best addressed at the regional and local level. For example, the costs of services and infrastructure provision rise per person, while quality and access risks declining. Affected regions typically struggle with labour and skill shortages, deteriorating real estate values, eroding tax bases and vacant buildings. The effects vary across regions: while people often migrate from rural to urban regions, some cities and towns are also affected by population decline. Local policies, delivered with national support, are necessary to foster well-being, economic and environmental sustainability. They need to cover government finances, infrastructure and service provision as well as multilevel governance.Learn more
-
Industrial transition can set regions on a pathway to growth, equality, and prosperity. This requires an integrated and collaborative approach, embracing innovation, and skills development. However, industrial transition is not a linear process, and is associated with a myriad of socio-economic challenges, including how to overcome higher than average unemployment and population decline, and less than average life expectancy and tertiary education levels. Helping regions in industrial transition re-energise their economic base depends on a mix of policy interventions across multiple sectors – including those advancing the green and industrial transitions – and on governance arrangements that ideally promote experimentation, flexibility and adaptability. We look at how regions can foster economic diversification, growth, and well-being in society to drive successful industrial transition.Learn more
-
The OECD Programme for Regional Industrial Transitions to Climate Neutrality supports governments, citizens, businesses and workers in the transformations regional economies need to undertake to reach climate neutrality.Learn more