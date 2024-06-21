Productivity and innovation in regions

Innovation raises productivity. Firms can innovate by developing knowledge in-house or accessing knowledge around them or in other regions. Knowledge diffuses through different channels, such as the exchange of goods and services through supplier relationships, the mobility of workers or collaboration in innovation activity between firms. Local intermediaries, such as regional development agencies, employer associations, universities, and research institutions, can facilitate this exchange.

Significant gaps in the strength of innovation diffusion channels persist among OECD regions, particularly among small and medium enterprises (SMEs). For example, the share of SMEs with innovation cooperation activities in the TL2 region of the Basque Country was 128% higher than the national average, while it was 50% lower in the Canary Islands.