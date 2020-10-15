Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Broad-based Innovation Policy for All Regions and Cities

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/299731d2-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Regional Development Studies
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), Broad-based Innovation Policy for All Regions and Cities, OECD Regional Development Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/299731d2-en.
Go to top