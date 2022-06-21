Skip to main content
Global Compendium of Land Value Capture Policies

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4f9559ee-en
Authors
OECD, Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, PKU-Lincoln Institute Center
Tags
OECD Regional Development Studies
Cite this content as:

OECD/Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, PKU-Lincoln Institute Center (2022), Global Compendium of Land Value Capture Policies, OECD Regional Development Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4f9559ee-en.
