Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Financing transportation infrastructure through Land Value Capture

Concepts, tools, and case studies
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8015065d-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “Financing transportation infrastructure through Land Value Capture: Concepts, tools, and case studies”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 27, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8015065d-en.
Go to top