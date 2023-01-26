This paper develops a framework to measure well-being standards in OECD regions specialised in mining activities. It explores the relevant indicators to measure well-being for selected OECD mining regions across the three dimensions of wellbeing: economic, social and environmental, and compare their trends with those of other regions.
Toolkit to measure well-being in mining regions
Working paper
OECD Regional Development Papers
Abstract
