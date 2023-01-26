Skip to main content
Toolkit to measure well-being in mining regions

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5a740fe0-en
OECD
OECD Regional Development Papers
OECD (2023), “Toolkit to measure well-being in mining regions”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 41, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5a740fe0-en.
