Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Mining Regions and Cities in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile

Towards a Regional Mining Strategy
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/336e2d2f-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Rural Studies
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), Mining Regions and Cities in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile: Towards a Regional Mining Strategy, OECD Rural Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/336e2d2f-en.
Go to top