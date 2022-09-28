In the midst of a global slowdown in productivity, unlocking the innovative potential of rural places is more important than ever. As part of a series on supporting to help rural areas thrive, this thematic report provides the latest analysis and research on rural innovation, and proposes ways to overcome the growing gaps between rural and urban places that are contributing to the geographies of discontent. It first explores the multi-facetted innovative practices that are already occurring in rural places, and proposes alternative indicators beyond the traditional science and technology measures to capture them. Then, it identifies policy drivers and bottlenecks to help rural entrepreneurs, firms and people fully mobilise their growth potential. Results and recommendations are drawn from research and fact-finding missions from select OECD member countries.
Unlocking Rural Innovation
Report
OECD Rural Studies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 June 2024
-
19 March 2024
-
16 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
10 October 2023
-
5 October 2023
-
27 September 2023
-
25 November 2022
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper6 June 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
Working paper18 April 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
18 April 2024