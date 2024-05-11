Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Assessing the framework conditions for social innovation in rural areas

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/74367d76-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), “Assessing the framework conditions for social innovation in rural areas”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2024/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/74367d76-en.
Go to top