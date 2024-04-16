Skip to main content
Bringing Trentino's productivity growth back on track

A comparison with OECD "peer" regions
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/0e74a691-en
OECD
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
OECD (2024), “Bringing Trentino's productivity growth back on track: A comparison with OECD "peer" regions”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2024/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0e74a691-en.
