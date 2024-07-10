OECD Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions 2024 Results - Country Notes: Italy

Italy performs similar to or below the OECD average for a majority of measures considered on decision-making on complex policy issues. Moreover, in Italy and across the OECD, a lower share of people has positive perceptions regarding complex decision-making than about day-to-day interactions with public institutions.

One in two people in Italy (49%) are confident that government is ready to protect lives in an emergency, lower than the average of 53% across OECD countries.

In line with the OECD average of 41%, 42% of Italians find it likely that government uses best available evidence for decision making and that government can regulate new technologies appropriately.

Perceptions of government integrity are low in most countries. Around four in ten (38%) in Italy expect that politicians would refuse to grant a political favour in return for a private-sector job, a share that is 7 percentage points higher than the average across OECD countries (31%).

In contrast, only 26% of people in Italy find it likely that government would refuse a corporation’s demand that could be harmful to society as a whole, below the average across OECD countries (30%).