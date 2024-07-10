OECD Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions 2024 Results - Country Notes: Denmark

For all of the considered measures, Danes’ satisfaction with day-to-day interactions with public institutions is above the OECD average.

A large majority of Danes with recent experience with the education system are satisfied with it (74%) and 65% are satisfied with the healthcare. Moreover, 72% are satisfied with the administrative services they used; this important driver of trust in the civil service is 6 percentage points higher than the OECD average (66%).

Danes are more confident than across the OECD that the government would use their personal data only for legitimate purposes: 64% of Danes find it likely compared to 52% on average across OECD countries.

Perceptions of integrity of public employees are low in most countries. However, Danes find it more likely than on average across OECD countries that public employees would refuse a bribe to speed service access: 52% of people in Denmark find this likely, compared to the OECD average of 36%.