OECD Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions 2024 Results - Country Notes: Slovenia

Slovenia performs worse than the OECD average in almost all measures of decision-making on complex policy issues. Moreover, in Slovenia and across the OECD, a lower share of people have positive perceptions regarding complex decision-making than regarding day-to-day interactions with public institutions. .

Almost half of Slovenians (47%) find it likely that government is ready to protect lives in an emergency, although still below the 53% on average across OECD countries.

Perceptions of integrity of public employees are low in most countries: Around a third of Slovenians (31%) expect politicians to refuse to grant a political favour in return for a well-paid private sector job, a share that is equal to the average across OECD countries (31%).

In contrast, only 15% of Slovenians believe that the political system allows people like them to have a say in what government does. This important driver of trust in the national government is15 percentage points lower than on average across OECD countries (30%).